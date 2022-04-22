Crews working to rescue severely injured hiker who fell 100 feet in West Hills

A man who fell about 100 feet while hiking in West Hills was in critical condition Friday night, according to authorities.

A helicopter crew found the injured hiker, a 25-year-old man, around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 6800 Valley Circle Blvd., near Bell Canyon Park and Castle Peak, after authorities got a 911 call about the fall at 7:55 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Rescuers were working to extricate him so he could be transported to a hospital, firefighters said.

“The patient will be transported in critical condition,” firefighters said, adding that he suffered significant traumatic injuries.

Ventura County firefighters were also assisting in the rescue effort, authorities said.

Further information was not available.