California

Crews working to rescue severely injured hiker who fell 100 feet in West Hills

A map of the west San Fernando Valley showing where a hiker was severely injured in a fall in West Hills
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A man who fell about 100 feet while hiking in West Hills was in critical condition Friday night, according to authorities.

A helicopter crew found the injured hiker, a 25-year-old man, around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 6800 Valley Circle Blvd., near Bell Canyon Park and Castle Peak, after authorities got a 911 call about the fall at 7:55 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Rescuers were working to extricate him so he could be transported to a hospital, firefighters said.

“The patient will be transported in critical condition,” firefighters said, adding that he suffered significant traumatic injuries.

Ventura County firefighters were also assisting in the rescue effort, authorities said.

Further information was not available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

