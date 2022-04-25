Actor Cary Elwes recovering after being bitten by rattlesnake in Malibu

Cary Elwes is recovering after suffering a rattlesnake bite in Malibu on Saturday, according to statements by the actor and authorities.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:53 p.m. to Topanga State Beach, said Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a patient with a rattlesnake bite to the finger, Little said. The patient was transported by air to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Authorities did not name the patient, but Elwes shared his encounter with the serpent on Twitter.

“Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” the actor tweeted Monday, referencing one of the creatures from his 1987 movie “The Princess Bride.” “Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”