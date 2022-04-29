Which Southern California cities face water cutbacks on June 1? What we know

About 6 million residents of Southern California will soon be reduced to one-day-a-week watering under sweeping new restrictions driven by severe drought and climate change.

The first-of-its-kind mandatory action from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California will take effect June 1 and cover communities from Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties — but not all of them.

The rules will target areas that rely heavily or entirely on the State Water Project, a Northern California water supply that officials say runs the real risk of running dry.

Areas that receive water from the Colorado River and other sources will be spared, at least for now.

According to MWD, all or part of the following cities and communities are dependent on water from the State Water Project and will be affected by the new restrictions:

Agoura Hills

Arcadia

Avocado Heights

Azusa

Baldwin Park

Bassett

Bradbury

Calabasas

Camarillo

Canoga Park

Chatsworth

Chino

Chino Hills

City of Industry

Claremont

Covina

Culver City

Duarte

El Monte

Encino

Fontana

Granada Hills

Hacienda Heights

Irwindale

La Puente

La Verne

Los Angeles

Mission Hills

Monrovia

Montclair

Moorpark

Newbury Park

North Hills

North Hollywood

North Whittier

Northridge

Oak Park

Ontario

Oxnard

Pacific Palisades

Pacoima

Panorama City

Playa del Rey

Playa Vista

Point Mugu NAWC

Port Hueneme

Port Hueneme CBC Base

Porter Ranch

Rancho Cucamonga

Reseda

Rialto

Rosemead

San Gabriel

Sherman Oaks

Simi Valley

Somis

South El Monte

South Pasadena

Spy Glass Hill

Studio City

Sun Valley

Sunland

Sylmar

Tarzana

Temple City

Thousand Oaks

Tujunga

Universal City

Upland

Valinda

Valley Village

Van Nuys

Venice

West Covina

West Hills

West Hollywood

Westlake Village

Whittier

Winnetka

Woodland Hills

Map of areas that depend mostly or entirely on the State Water Project. (Metropolitan Water District of Southern California)

“The reality is, this drought has left us without the water supply we need to meet normal demands in these areas,” MWD general manager Adel Hagekhalil said. “To make sure we have enough water for their basic human health and safety needs, everyone in these communities must immediately and dramatically reduce their water use.”

The affected agencies include: Calleguas Municipal Water District, Inland Empire Utilities Agency, Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District.

It will fall to each member agency to determine how best to implement the restrictions. Some, such as Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, have already spelled out detailed plans for enforcement and patrol; others, including the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, are still hammering out the details.

The MWD plans to track agencies’ progress and could fine any that don’t cut back enough.

If vast improvements aren’t immediate and apparent, a full outdoor watering ban could happen in the affected communities as soon as September, Hagekhalil said.