Advertisement
Share
California

California aims to be a national haven for abortion rights as Roe vs. Wade appears doomed

A crowd gathers outside the Supreme Court on Monday night.
A crowd gathers outside the Supreme Court on Monday night after a purported leak says that Roe vs. Wade will be overturned.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Share

As some states have placed severe restrictions on abortions in recent years, California has made it clear it wants to be a safe haven for reproductive rights.

“As states across the country attempt to move us backward by restricting fundamental reproductive rights, California continues to protect and advance reproductive freedom for all,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in March, signing a law making abortions cheaper for people on private insurance plans.

The effort has been building steam for several years.

In 2019, Newsom signed a proclamation “welcoming women to California” for the procedure and reaffirming the right of women to terminate a pregnancy — a protection courts have ruled is covered under sweeping language in the state’s Constitution.

Last September, Newsom asked Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California and dozens of other supporters to develop a plan for the state to become a sanctuary for anyone denied abortion services in other parts of the country. The coalition, the California Future of Abortion Council, recommended 45 changes to improve access for residents and create additional capacity should other states outlaw abortion.

But California’s efforts are expected to get more attention after Politico reported Monday that a draft opinion circulated among U.S. Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year, a majority had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. The Los Angeles Times could not authenticate the purported draft.

Draft rulings can be revised in the final months as justices weigh in during the writing process.

“California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell,” Newsom said Monday night.

Several bills have been introduced this year in the Legislature by Democrats, who have been preparing countermeasures to expand abortion access for those who live in and out of California — a months-long effort reflecting the possibility that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe vs. Wade.

The state legalized abortion in 1967, years before the Roe vs. Wade decision, and those protections have since been expanded by the Legislature and governor, the California Supreme Court and a 1972 voter-approved state constitutional amendment protecting privacy rights. Those protections include funding for abortions provided to low-income women covered by the Medi-Cal program and the right for minors to obtain an abortion without parental consent.

California has gone beyond the topic of abortion. After the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block a Texas state law that bans most abortions there, Newsom in December said he’ll push for a California law that would deter the manufacture and sale of assault rifles in the state — relying on an effort to empower citizens for enforcement, similar to the Texas anti-abortion law.

Here is a rundown of what California is doing to protect the right to an abortion.

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Newsom signed a law that will make abortions cheaper for people on private insurance plans. The new law bans private insurers from charging things like co-pays and deductibles for abortion services starting Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

California

Gov. Newsom signs law that makes abortions cheaper

The law eliminates co-pay and deductible fees for abortions, as California lawmakers prepare for a potential overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
Advertisement

FILE - In this May 21, 2019 file photo, a group gathers to protest abortion restrictions at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Arguments over a Texas law requiring that health care clinics bury or cremate fetal remains from abortions and miscarriages are set for a federal appeals court in New Orleans. A Texas judge blocked the law last year. U.S. District Judge David Ezra ruled that many clinics would be unable to meet the law’s requirements, thus creating unconstitutional obstacles for women seeking abortions. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hears arguments Thursday, Sept. 5. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

California

California makes plans to be the nation’s abortion provider in a post-Roe world

While other states restrict abortion and the Supreme Court weighs Roe vs. Wade, California is preparing to serve the country’s abortion patients.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his decision to withdraw National Guard troops from the nation's southern border and changing their mission, during a Capitol news conference Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Politics

Newsom to women seeking abortions: California welcomes you

With a wave of conservative states enacting tough new limits on abortions, Gov.

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2021. - The justices weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks and overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

California

California lawmakers prepare to protect abortion access, starting with eliminating copays

In the upcoming session, California legislators hope to push forward Senate Bill 245, which would put an end to out-of-pocket costs paid by those seeking abortions.

Trust Women Wichita Clinic staff member Lindsay Mills disinfects an examining room Tuesday. The abortion clinic is seeing more patients from out-of state due to anti-choice measures in those states.

California

More California nurse practitioners could work independently, offer abortions under new bill

The bill is one of several introduced this year by California Democrats as countermeasures to restrictive abortion laws passed in other states.
FILE - People rally in support of abortion rights at the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., May 21, 2019. On Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, a group of abortion providers and advocacy groups recommended California should use public money to bring people here from other states for abortion services should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. The report has the backing of key legislative leaders, including Senate President Pro Team Toni Atkins, a Democrat. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

California

California plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe vs. Wade is overturned

State lawmakers may help pay for people from other states to come to California for abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade.
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 10, 2021 - - Governor Gavin Newsom responds to questions regarding his 11 absence from the public eye at a press conference at the VA campus in Los Angeles on November 10, 2021. The presser happened after the governor visited a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinic and taking a tour of tiny houses for homeless vets on the VA campus in Los Angeles on November 10, 2021. The Governor was trying to highlight the state's ongoing efforts to increase vaccination rates and promote booster shots for eligible populations, as well as flu shots, as we head into the winter months. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Column: Newsom stares down Texas on abortion and guns, winning political points in the process

Gov. Gavin Newsom is justified in countering the Lone Star State’s cynical attack on abortion rights while strengthening California’s enforcement of gun laws.

North Hollywood, CA - December 09, 2021: Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses the media inside a classroom at Arminta Elementary School in North Hollywood about his new kid's book about dyslexia and his struggles with it. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

In response to Texas abortion ban, Newsom calls for similar restrictions on assault weapons

The proposed law would let California citizens sue gun manufacturers, similar to how Texas has made it easier for its residents to sue abortion providers.
FILE - In this May 21, 2019 file photo, a group gathers to protest abortion restrictions at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Arguments over a Texas law requiring that health care clinics bury or cremate fetal remains from abortions and miscarriages are set for a federal appeals court in New Orleans. A Texas judge blocked the law last year. U.S. District Judge David Ezra ruled that many clinics would be unable to meet the law’s requirements, thus creating unconstitutional obstacles for women seeking abortions. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hears arguments Thursday, Sept. 5. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

California

California makes plans to be the nation’s abortion provider in a post-Roe world

While other states restrict abortion and the Supreme Court weighs Roe vs. Wade, California is preparing to serve the country’s abortion patients.

California

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement