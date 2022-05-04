LAPD honors 238 officers killed in the line of duty

The Los Angeles Police Department honor 238 officers killed in the line of duty, including a special tribute to officers who passed away as the result of complications from COVID-19.

The ceremony featured traditional Police Honors; the “missing man” formation helicopter fly-over, the rider less horse, a solo bugler playing Taps and a time-honored “End of Watch Broadcast.” Family place a long-stem rose near their loved one’s name plate at the newly renovated Memorial Wall.

Chief Michel Moore will also announce the inclusion of fifteen officers who passed away in 1918/1919, as a result of the Spanish Influenza.

A Los Angeles Police Department riderless horse at a memorial ceremony to honor the 238 LAPD officers killed in the line of duty over the years, held at LAPD headquarters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

LAPD color guard at a memorial ceremony held at LAPD headquarters. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

LAPD Rifle Volley presents 21-gun salute at a memorial ceremony to honor the 238 LAPD officers, held at LAPD headquarters. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Choung Ja Lee, 5th from left, mother of fallen officer Nicholas Lee and other family mill members at a memorial ceremony to honor the 238 LAPD officers killed in the line of duty over the years held at LAPD headquarters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, left, Flo Speck and Mayor Eric Garcetti at a memorial ceremony, to honor the 238 LAPD officers killed in the line of duty over the years, held at LAPD headquarters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Family members of fallen officers assembled a memorial ceremony to honor the 238 LAPD officers killed in the line of duty over the years. Ceremony was held at LAPD headquarters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

LAPD officers at a memorial ceremony. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

