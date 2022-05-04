LAPD honors 238 officers killed in the line of duty

The Los Angeles Police Department honor 238 officers killed in the line of duty, including a special tribute to officers who passed away as the result of complications from COVID-19.
The ceremony featured traditional Police Honors; the “missing man” formation helicopter fly-over, the rider less horse, a solo bugler playing Taps and a time-honored “End of Watch Broadcast.” Family place a long-stem rose near their loved one’s name plate at the newly renovated Memorial Wall.
Chief Michel Moore will also announce the inclusion of fifteen officers who passed away in 1918/1919, as a result of the Spanish Influenza.
