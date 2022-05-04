California

LAPD honors 238 officers killed in the line of duty

Officer Dylan Wells places a flower at the memorial monument during a ceremony
Officer Dylan Wells places a flower at the memorial monument during a ceremony to honor the 238 LAPD officers killed in the line of duty.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Irfan KhanStaff Photographer 
The Los Angeles Police Department honor 238 officers killed in the line of duty, including a special tribute to officers who passed away as the result of complications from COVID-19.

The ceremony featured traditional Police Honors; the “missing man” formation helicopter fly-over, the rider less horse, a solo bugler playing Taps and a time-honored “End of Watch Broadcast.” Family place a long-stem rose near their loved one’s name plate at the newly renovated Memorial Wall.

Chief Michel Moore will also announce the inclusion of fifteen officers who passed away in 1918/1919, as a result of the Spanish Influenza.

A LAPD riderless horse at a memorial ceremony to honor the 238 LAPD officers killed in the line of duty
A Los Angeles Police Department riderless horse at a memorial ceremony to honor the 238 LAPD officers killed in the line of duty over the years, held at LAPD headquarters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
LAPD color guard at a memorial ceremony held at LAPD headquarters.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
LAPD Rifle Volley presents 21-gun salute at a memorial ceremony to honor the 238 LAPD officers.
LAPD Rifle Volley presents 21-gun salute at a memorial ceremony to honor the 238 LAPD officers, held at LAPD headquarters.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Choung Ja Lee, 5th from left, mother of fallen officer Nicholas Lee and other family mill members at a memorial ceremony
Choung Ja Lee, 5th from left, mother of fallen officer Nicholas Lee and other family mill members at a memorial ceremony to honor the 238 LAPD officers killed in the line of duty over the years held at LAPD headquarters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, left, Flo Speck and Mayor Eric Garcetti at a memorial ceremony.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, left, Flo Speck and Mayor Eric Garcetti at a memorial ceremony, to honor the 238 LAPD officers killed in the line of duty over the years, held at LAPD headquarters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Family members of fallen officers assembled a memorial ceremony to honor the 238 LAPD officers killed in the line of duty
Family members of fallen officers assembled a memorial ceremony to honor the 238 LAPD officers killed in the line of duty over the years. Ceremony was held at LAPD headquarters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
LAPD officers at a memorial ceremony.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Joleen Olivia Salinas, 3, granddaughter of fallen officer Joe Rios, places flower at the memorial monument after a ceremony
Joleen Olivia Salinas, 3, granddaughter of fallen officer Joe Rios, places flower at the memorial monument after a ceremony to honor the 238 LAPD officers killed in the line of duty over the years, held at LAPD headquarters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.

