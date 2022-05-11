Advertisement
California

‘It’s just awful’: Laguna Niguel residents flee flames, wonder if homes survived

An aerial view of several large homes on fire and smoke clouding the view
A row of homes burn Thursday evening in Laguna Niguel during the Coastal fire.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
The Coastal fire raced up a rugged canyon Wednesday afternoon with menacing speed.

Soon, flames pushed past a dirt trail and began licking up onto the edge of a row of sprawling ocean-view homes in Laguna Niguel. Wind gusts from the Pacific Ocean topped 20 mph, causing palm trees to sway and carrying embers into homes.

One by one, the homes erupted in flames — more than a dozen, according to television news reports.

As firefighters battled to save homes in the Coronado Pointe neighborhood, fleeing residents were left to wonder whether theirs had survived.

Sara Nuss-Galles watched the fire grow from her ridgetop home on Via Estoril in Laguna Niguel for more than an hour before deciding to leave.

Plumes of smoke billowed above the hillsides as a steady stream of ash fell.

Homes in the Coronado Pointe community in Laguna Niguel continue to burn Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

“My clothes smell from the hour I spent in the house,” she said. “It’s just plumes of smoke. It’s very scary.”

Nuss-Galles and her husband, Arie Galles, grabbed a few personal items and their two cats, Pitzel and Ketzel, and drove to a friend’s home a few miles away.

Along the way, they saw people parked along the sides of the roads, standing on the beds of their pickup trucks and in their trunks watching the fire.

Communities near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe are being evacuated due a fast moving brush fire.

Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies went door to door in her neighborhood to tell people to evacuate.

“It’s just awful,” she said.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newspaper in 2013 as a reporter for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication. Fry most recently covered breaking news for The Times and was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. She grew up in Orange County and got her start as an intern at the Orange County Register.

