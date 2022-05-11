‘It’s just awful’: Laguna Niguel residents flee flames, wonder if homes survived

The Coastal fire raced up a rugged canyon Wednesday afternoon with menacing speed.

Soon, flames pushed past a dirt trail and began licking up onto the edge of a row of sprawling ocean-view homes in Laguna Niguel. Wind gusts from the Pacific Ocean topped 20 mph, causing palm trees to sway and carrying embers into homes.

One by one, the homes erupted in flames — more than a dozen, according to television news reports.

As firefighters battled to save homes in the Coronado Pointe neighborhood, fleeing residents were left to wonder whether theirs had survived.

Sara Nuss-Galles watched the fire grow from her ridgetop home on Via Estoril in Laguna Niguel for more than an hour before deciding to leave.

Plumes of smoke billowed above the hillsides as a steady stream of ash fell.

Advertisement

“My clothes smell from the hour I spent in the house,” she said. “It’s just plumes of smoke. It’s very scary.”

Nuss-Galles and her husband, Arie Galles, grabbed a few personal items and their two cats, Pitzel and Ketzel, and drove to a friend’s home a few miles away.

Along the way, they saw people parked along the sides of the roads, standing on the beds of their pickup trucks and in their trunks watching the fire.

California Coastal fire in Laguna Niguel: Evacuations, road closures, shelters The wind-driven brush fire began about 3 p.m. in a canyon near Laguna Beach and raced uphill, reaching a subdivision at the top of the crest.

Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies went door to door in her neighborhood to tell people to evacuate.

“It’s just awful,” she said.