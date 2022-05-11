Fast-moving brush fire threatens homes in Laguna Niguel

A fast-moving brush fire fanned by intense winds was threatening homes in an upscale area of south Orange County on Wednesday afternoon.

Both the Laguna Beach and Orange County fire departments are on the scene. The fire was burning toward a subdivision in Coronado Pointe near the Aliso Summit Hiking Trail.

Winds from the ocean topping 20 mph were pushing the flames inland.

Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park was closed because of the fire, Orange County parks officials said around 3:15 p.m.

As of 4:35 p.m., evacuation orders were in place for communities near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. A voluntary evacuation warning was issued for the Balboa Nyes neighborhood, the city of Laguna Beach said.

Smoke was visible across Orange County.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.