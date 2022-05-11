Advertisement
California

Coastal fire in Laguna Niguel: Evacuations, road closures, shelters

A firetruck sits in front of a brush fire in Laguna Niguel.
Communities near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe in Laguna Niguel are being evacuated because of a fast-moving brush fire.
(Laguna Niguel Police Services)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
The Coastal fire is burning in the Laguna Niguel area, fueled by intense winds. Several homes were actively burning Wednesday afternoon.

Details: The fire began about 3 p.m. in a canyon near Laguna Beach and raced uphill, reaching a subdivision at the top of the crest. Several homes caught fire at Coronado Pointe near the Aliso Summit Hiking Trail.

Communities near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe are being evacuated due a fast moving brush fire.

California

Fast-moving Coastal fire destroys homes in Laguna Niguel, burns 150 acres

One television station reported that 13 homes had burned in the area of the Coastal fire in south Orange County.

Mandatory evacuations: Communities around Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe should evacuate immediately, Orange County sheriff’s officials said.

Voluntary evacuations: Balboa Nyes area

Shelter: Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway in Laguna Niguel

Road closures: People are urged to avoid the area around Pacific Island Drive and the Coronado Pointe area.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

