Coastal fire in Laguna Niguel: Evacuations, road closures, shelters
The Coastal fire is burning in the Laguna Niguel area, fueled by intense winds. Several homes were actively burning Wednesday afternoon.
Details: The fire began about 3 p.m. in a canyon near Laguna Beach and raced uphill, reaching a subdivision at the top of the crest. Several homes caught fire at Coronado Pointe near the Aliso Summit Hiking Trail.
One television station reported that 13 homes had burned in the area of the Coastal fire in south Orange County.
Mandatory evacuations: Communities around Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe should evacuate immediately, Orange County sheriff’s officials said.
Voluntary evacuations: Balboa Nyes area
Shelter: Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway in Laguna Niguel
Road closures: People are urged to avoid the area around Pacific Island Drive and the Coronado Pointe area.
