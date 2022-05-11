Coastal fire in Laguna Niguel: Evacuations, road closures, shelters

The Coastal fire is burning in the Laguna Niguel area, fueled by intense winds. Several homes were actively burning Wednesday afternoon.

Details: The fire began about 3 p.m. in a canyon near Laguna Beach and raced uphill, reaching a subdivision at the top of the crest. Several homes caught fire at Coronado Pointe near the Aliso Summit Hiking Trail.

Mandatory evacuations: Communities around Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe should evacuate immediately, Orange County sheriff’s officials said.

Voluntary evacuations: Balboa Nyes area

Shelter: Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway in Laguna Niguel

Advertisement

Road closures: People are urged to avoid the area around Pacific Island Drive and the Coronado Pointe area.