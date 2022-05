What started as a small brush fire fueled by coastal winds quickly spread into an upscale Laguna Niguel subdivision, burning at least 20 homes and forcing many to flee.

The Coastal fire grew to 200 acres and underscores the year-round danger of fires in Southern California.

A view of homes still smoldering from the Coastal fire as seen from Talavera Drive in Laguna Niguel. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Flames from the Coastal fire explode from the windows of a home in the Coronado Pointe community in Laguna Niguel. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters hose down homes in the Coronado Pointe community in Laguna Niguel. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters battle the Coastal fire in the Coronado Pointe community in Laguna Niguel. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Embers rain down on firefighters battling the Coastal fire in the Coronado Pointe community in Laguna Niguel. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)