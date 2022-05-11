Las Vegas mom kills 2-year-old son, self in San Bernardino County

A Las Vegas woman fatally shot her 2-year-old son and then herself in a vehicle found Sunday east of Barstow, investigators say.

A National Park ranger found the vehicle on Zzyzx Road just east of the 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County. The woman and child were unresponsive and sheriff’s deputies from the Barstow station were called to the scene just after 1 p.m. where they determined the woman and child were dead, authorities said.

Homicide investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department determined the woman was Alma Molina from Las Vegas and the child was Erik Villareal. Both were reported missing on Saturday. Evidence gathered from the scene and from family members indicates the mother shot her son, then herself, the investigators say.

Anyone with information about the incident can call investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at (909) 387-3589. Anonymous tips can be made at (800) 78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255. For the Disaster Distress Helpline, call (800) 985-5990.