Mother arrested in fatal stabbing of 11-year-old son in Santa Ana

Police respond to the fatal stabbing of an 11-year-old at a La Quinta Inn in Santa Ana.

Santa Ana police arrested a 48-year-old woman they believe stabbed to death her preteen son inside a local motel Wednesday morning.

The mother was taken into custody at a La Quinta Inn without incident shortly after she called police at 9:25 a.m. to report that she had killed her son, according to Natalie Garcia, a Santa Ana police public information officer.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was initially taken into custody in a hallway outside a room where she and her son were staying, according to police.

However, the mother told police she had ingested a large amount of an unknown substance, according to police. She was instead transported to a local hospital where she remains in custody in stable condition.

The 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Garcia said police recovered a knife at the scene.

Police believe the event “was an isolated incident” and no other suspects are involved, Garcia said.

The hotel was still cordoned off by police as of 2 p.m. as they searched the room.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Ana police at (714) 245-8000 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.