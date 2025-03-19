Mother arrested in fatal stabbing of 11-year-old son in Santa Ana
- Share via
-
- Santa Ana police arrested an unidentified 48-year-old woman they believe stabbed to death her 11-year-old son inside a La Quinta Inn on Wednesday.
- The mother was taken into custody without incident.
Santa Ana police arrested a 48-year-old woman they believe stabbed to death her preteen son inside a local motel Wednesday morning.
The mother was taken into custody at a La Quinta Inn without incident shortly after she called police at 9:25 a.m. to report that she had killed her son, according to Natalie Garcia, a Santa Ana police public information officer.
The woman, whose identity was not released, was initially taken into custody in a hallway outside a room where she and her son were staying, according to police.
However, the mother told police she had ingested a large amount of an unknown substance, according to police. She was instead transported to a local hospital where she remains in custody in stable condition.
Officials arrested a transient man suspected of stabbing an Orange County sheriff’s deputy while she was conducting routine homeless outreach in San Clemente
The 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Garcia said police recovered a knife at the scene.
Police believe the event “was an isolated incident” and no other suspects are involved, Garcia said.
The hotel was still cordoned off by police as of 2 p.m. as they searched the room.
Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Ana police at (714) 245-8000 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.