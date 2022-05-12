Advertisement
California

Police seek hit-and-run driver who fatally struck woman in Harbor Gateway

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a woman in Harbor Gateway this week, authorities said.

The unidentified 30-year-old victim was walking northbound on Carson Street, west of Denker Avenue, when she was struck about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The driver was possibly in a white BMW coupe and headed westbound.

The driver did not stop or provide assistance but instead fled the scene, authorities said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500. Anonymous tips can be made with L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

