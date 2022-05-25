Advertisement
Share
California

Gun, ammunition found in second-grader’s desk at Sacramento elementary school

Trees next to a bridge over a river
A gun and loaded magazine were found Tuesday in the desk of a second-grade student at a Sacramento elementary school. Above, the Tower Bridge in Sacramento.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A gun and loaded magazine were found Tuesday in the desk of a second-grade student at a Sacramento elementary school, district officials said in a letter to parents hours after a shooting at a Texas elementary school killed 19 students and two teachers.

The incident occurred at Edward Kemble Elementary in the Sacramento City Unified School District.

“We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy such as those that districts have experienced, including today’s tragic and senseless mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas,” the district wrote in its statement. “This is due in large part to the bravery and awareness of the students who came forward and alerted staff at Kemble today.”

Students reportedly informed staff members that a classmate had brought a weapon to school, the district said. Staff members found a gun “and an accessible loaded magazine” in a student’s desk.

People pray and comfort one another during a vigil for the victims that died in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Billy Calzada/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

World & Nation

Texas gunman: ‘I’m going to shoot an elementary school’

The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a fourth-grade classroom, officials say.

Advertisement

The gun was given to Sacramento police, who launched an investigation.

The district declined to give the status of the student who reportedly brought the gun. The Sacramento Police Department said it is investigating how the child got access to the firearm.

“Let’s work together and use this incident as a reminder of the importance of ‘See something, say something,’” the district wrote in its letter.

Wednesday’s classes at Edward Kemble proceeded as normal, with Supt. Jorge Aguilar and board member Chinua Rhodes attending drop-off to answer questions from parents, said a district official.

There have been 26 school shootings reported in the United State so far in 2021, according to Education Week, which has tracked school shootings since 2018.

Last year, a total of 34 school shootings were reported, the highest figure Education Week has tracked so far.

CaliforniaEducation
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement