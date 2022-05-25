Advertisement
California

Police seek 4 teens in fatal stabbing of 33-year-old man in South L.A.

A frame from a video showing teens assaulting a man on the ground as another teen looks on
An image from cellphone video provided by the LAPD shows teens surrounding a man on the ground in the area of West 89th Street and Western Avenue in South Los Angeles.
(Los Angeles Police Department)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify four teenage suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man in South Los Angeles.

Dominic Lord was attacked near West 89th Street and Western Avenue on April 1 after he stepped off a bus with four teenagers, according to the LAPD. The four suspects briefly argued with Lord as he backed away into the street, chased and then attacked him as he fell to the ground, according to video footage shared by the LAPD. While Lord was on the ground, he was repeatedly kicked and one of the suspects stabbed him. Lord appeared to stand up and rest his hands on his knees after the attack.

The LAPD received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon around 6 p.m., but before police arrived Lord was taken by the Los Angeles Fire Department to a local hospital, where he later died.

The LAPD said it was looking for two boys and two girls. The suspects were last seen heading east on Manchester Avenue, east of Harvard Boulevard, and are described as being between 14 and 16 years old, according to the LAPD.

Anyone with information can call the LAPD’s South Bureau homicide unit at (323) 786-5113 during business hours or (877) 527-3247) after hours or on weekends. Anonymous tips can be made with L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

