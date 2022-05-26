Magnitude 4.3 earthquake felt near Ridgecrest, Calif.

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported at 2:23 a.m. Thursday 12 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 26 miles from California City, 51 miles from Barstow, 63 miles from Rosamond and 64 miles from Tehachapi.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 1.9 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

