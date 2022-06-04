Advertisement
California

Guide to the 2022 race for L.A. city controller

Candidates for L.A. city controller
Candidates for Los Angeles city controller, clockwise from top left, Paul Koretz, Stephanie Clements, Reid Lidow, J. Carolan O’Gabhann, Kenneth Mejia and David Vahedi.
By Times staff
Six candidates are vying to succeed Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin in a race that is turning in part on who is best equipped to provide oversight of a City Hall beset in recent years by corruption scandals.

The candidates

Fundraising

Here is the latest fundraising from the L.A. Ethical Commission.

The job

The controller’s office has more than 160 employees. According to the city, the controller is responsible for “serving as the auditor and chief accounting officer of the city. The controller is required to exercise general supervision over the accounts of all officers and departments of the city, including the independent departments of Airports, Water and Power and Harbor. Under the charter all city payments must be approved by the city controller. The controller also prepares the official financial reports for the city and is responsible for financial and performance audits of all city departments and programs.”

The race

A series of corruption scandals has rocked City Hall, and each candidate says they are the best choice to provide better oversight and watchdogging. But politics also loom large. Mejia, known for his eye-catching graphics and billboards featuring his pet corgi, is a longtime proponent of reducing police budgets. Koretz, a longtime ally of the city’s employee unions, says he supports more money for the LAPD. Meanwhile, Clements says she will call out expensive salary agreements negotiated by Koretz and his colleagues. The candidates have also talked about providing more transparency on city spending, scrutinizing no-bid contracts and weeding out waste and fraud.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 30: Ominous clouds serve as a backdrop for City Hall as rain continues to soak downtown Los Angeles as stormy weather returns to the Southland on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. has a corruption problem. Can the next city controller fix that?

Six candidates are seeking to replace City Controller Ron Galperin at City Hall, which has been buffeted by FBI probes into council members, political aides and others.
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 6, 2017 - Barricades halt pedestrian traffic as a film crew works on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall in downtown Los Angeles as the film "Ocean's Eight" is shooting scenes on the Spring Street steps March 6, 2017. The film features female thieves who try to pull off the heist of the century at New York's annual Met Gala. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

Column: L.A. City Hall’s real rat problem: Corruption

On the south side of Los Angeles City Hall, several floors above Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office and the homeless people who nap on the lawn, a quote from the Roman statesman Cicero is chiseled into the face of the building.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 27, 2019 Ñ City auditor Beth Kennedy has filed a claim against the city, alleging that her home was vandalized and the city failed to protect her after she started working on an audit of Department of Water and Power contracts. She claims that her boss warned her not to delve too deeply into the contracts. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

California

A city auditor was investigating DWP contracts. She says she was warned not to be ‘thorough’

An auditor in the L.A. controller’s office says the city failed to protect her when she started investigating controversial water department contracts.

L.A. Councilman Jose Huizar "recalls being contacted about an investigation more than eight years ago," a spokesman said about the allegations. "There was no follow up with him."

California

Column: A city councilman is charged with racketeering, and we just yawn. That’s how bad things are

Can you imagine an easier job than being a federal investigator assigned to L.A. City Hall, where a pay-to-play culture has been entrenched for years?
A rendering of a planned project by real estate developer Jia Yuan to redevelop the Luxe Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, replacing it with a new hotel and residential towers.

California

‘Indirect bribes’ went to family members of officials in City Hall corruption case, feds say

A former L.A. deputy mayor worked to arrange ‘indirect bribes’ for city officials by routing money through officials’ family members, prosecutors allege.

Kenneth Mejia, candidate for L.A. City Controller.

California

He called Biden a rapist. Now his deleted tweets are shaking up the city controller’s race

Candidate Kenneth Mejia says his deleted tweets from 2020 are a “non-story.” As June 7 nears, his opponents are attacking him over his political messaging.

California

