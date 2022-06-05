Advertisement
California

A guide to the 2022 L.A. City Council District 13 election

Visitors walk through Echo Park.
Visitors to Echo Park in March. It’s been just over a year since homeless encampments were cleared from the park.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
The City Council’s 13th District was rocked last year when Los Angeles cleared out a large homeless camp at Echo Park Lake, which became a flashpoint in the citywide debate about how to respond to the crisis of unhoused people in L.A.

Now, four people are challenging Mitch O’Farrell, the incumbent who supported the clearing of Echo Park Lake. If no one receives a majority in the primary election Tuesday — a likely scenario with such a large field — the top two will face off in the Nov. 8 runoff.

The candidates

The district

District 13 runs from Hollywood through Silver Lake and Echo Park south to MacArthur Park and north into Glassell Park..

Fundraising

Here are the latest candidate fundraising numbers from the Los Angeles Ethics Commission.

The race

Homelessness has emerged as a huge issue in the race. O’Farrell has described the Echo Park operation as a success, saying it restored the public’s access to the park and removed an encampment plagued by crime and heavy drug use. Corado, Pynoos and Soto-Martinez criticized the Echo Park operation, and vowed to repeal the city’s anti-camping law, which O’Farrell supports. Also at play is the question of defunding, and even abolishing, the police. O’Farrell says he opposes both ideas, hitting back at his rivals on that issue.

Los Angeles, CA - February 24: Hugo Soto-Martinez, candidate for L.A. City Council challenging incumbent Councilman Mitch O'Farrell in Council District 13, talks to residents of the district while at the East Hollywood neighborhood Farmer's Market in Los Angeles, CA, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

California

Unseating an L.A. City Council incumbent is exceedingly rare. Will it happen in 2022?

Los Angeles City Council incumbents could be more vulnerable than they’ve been in the past.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: Valerie Zeller trying to organize her belongings as she is packing outside her tent next other tents at Echo Park Lake Thursday, March 25, 2021 in los Angeles, CA. A fence was put overnight around Echo Park lake last night and the clean up has begun Thursday. People who have been living in tents around the lake were asked to leave and some were helped my agencies to find shelter. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

A year after Echo Park Lake encampment removal, few are in permanent housing, report finds

Of the 183 people who were on the ‘Echo Park Lake placements list,’ only 17 were placed in some form of long-term housing, researchers found.
LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA MARCH 26, 2021-LAPD officer Adrian Gonzalez looks over belongings left behind by the homeless people during clean-up in Echo Park Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

The Echo Park homeless camp is gone. What does it mean for L.A.?

When the city swiftly fenced off Echo Park and prodded people out of a sprawling camp that had taken root along its scenic lake, it was an extraordinary move in a city full of homeless encampments.

California

