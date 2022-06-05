A guide to the 2022 L.A. City Council District 13 election

The City Council’s 13th District was rocked last year when Los Angeles cleared out a large homeless camp at Echo Park Lake, which became a flashpoint in the citywide debate about how to respond to the crisis of unhoused people in L.A.

Now, four people are challenging Mitch O’Farrell, the incumbent who supported the clearing of Echo Park Lake. If no one receives a majority in the primary election Tuesday — a likely scenario with such a large field — the top two will face off in the Nov. 8 runoff.

The district

District 13 runs from Hollywood through Silver Lake and Echo Park south to MacArthur Park and north into Glassell Park..

Fundraising

Here are the latest candidate fundraising numbers from the Los Angeles Ethics Commission.

The race

Homelessness has emerged as a huge issue in the race. O’Farrell has described the Echo Park operation as a success, saying it restored the public’s access to the park and removed an encampment plagued by crime and heavy drug use. Corado, Pynoos and Soto-Martinez criticized the Echo Park operation, and vowed to repeal the city’s anti-camping law, which O’Farrell supports. Also at play is the question of defunding, and even abolishing, the police. O’Farrell says he opposes both ideas, hitting back at his rivals on that issue.

Advertisement

California The Echo Park homeless camp is gone. What does it mean for L.A.? When the city swiftly fenced off Echo Park and prodded people out of a sprawling camp that had taken root along its scenic lake, it was an extraordinary move in a city full of homeless encampments.

Readings from other publications

Cash flows into council race

(Eastsider LA)

A guide to Council District 13

(LAist)

Video: Mobility debate with candidates in District 13

(Streets for All)

Candidates debate the issues

(Beverly Press)

