California

California Supreme Court chief justice tests positive for COVID-19

California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye
California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye, shown in 2015, has mild symptoms.
(Associated Press)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
The chief justice of California’s Supreme Court has tested positive for COVID-19, authorities confirmed.

Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, has mild symptoms, according to a statement Monday by the Judicial Branch of California.

“The chief justice will be working in isolation in accordance with state and local health guidelines, but will not participate in remote oral argument on Tuesday,” the statement read.

An order has been drawn up to allow Cantil-Sakauye to review video recordings of oral arguments, if agreed to by attorneys, according to the statement.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

