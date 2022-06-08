California man with weapon, burglary tools detained near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home

A California man carrying at least one weapon and burglary tools was detained Wednesday by Maryland law enforcement near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Montgomery County, according to a Washington Post report that cited people familiar with the investigation.

The man, described as being in his mid-20s, told law enforcement he wanted to kill Kavanaugh, 57, because he was angry over a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade, which ensures a person’s right to an abortion, according to people familiar with the investigation speaking to the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity.

“At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence,” Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement. “The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District.”

People familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post that the individual was also upset over recent mass shootings.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.