Second military aircraft crashes in Imperial County in two days

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A military aircraft crashed in Imperial County on Thursday night — the second such crash within 48 hours, officials confirmed.

An Imperial County Fire Department representative told The Times that firefighters were called at 5:43 p.m. to Highway 78 near Palo Verde for a report of a military aircraft down.

The representative declined to share his name when asked.

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey.

All 5 Marines aboard Osprey aircraft died in crash in Imperial County, officials say

All five Marines aboard were killed in the crash of an Osprey aircraft during a training operation near Glamis, Calif., on Wednesday, authorities say.

Military personnel were also responding to the scene, he said, adding that he did not have information on the type of aircraft or which military branch operated it.

“We have received reports that a military aircraft has crashed about 35 miles north of Yuma, Ariz.,” according to a statement by Naval Air Facility El Centro, posted to Facebook at 6:10 p.m. “Federal fire and other local first responders including Reach are headed to the scene. We have no other information at this time.”

On Wednesday, an MV-22B Osprey crashed during a training mission near Glamis, officials with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said Thursday.

All five Marines aboard the Osprey tiltrotor aircraft were killed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

