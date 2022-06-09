Second military aircraft crashes in Imperial County in two days

A military aircraft crashed in Imperial County on Thursday night — the second such crash within 48 hours, officials confirmed.

An Imperial County Fire Department representative told The Times that firefighters were called at 5:43 p.m. to Highway 78 near Palo Verde for a report of a military aircraft down.

The representative declined to share his name when asked.

Military personnel were also responding to the scene, he said, adding that he did not have information on the type of aircraft or which military branch operated it.

“We have received reports that a military aircraft has crashed about 35 miles north of Yuma, Ariz.,” according to a statement by Naval Air Facility El Centro, posted to Facebook at 6:10 p.m. “Federal fire and other local first responders including Reach are headed to the scene. We have no other information at this time.”

On Wednesday, an MV-22B Osprey crashed during a training mission near Glamis, officials with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said Thursday.

All five Marines aboard the Osprey tiltrotor aircraft were killed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.