Dramatic video shows U.S. Navy jet crashing into San Diego Harbor

U.S. Navy boats work along the shore near Shelter Island after a U.S. Navy plane crashed into the San Diego Bay.

New video shows the dramatic moment when a U.S. Navy jet crashed into San Diego Harbor.

The aircraft — an E/A-18G Growler — splashed into the water just after 10 a.m. Wednesday near Shelter Island after its two aviators ejected.

Video posted to social media shows the jet crashing into the water nose first, followed by a splash of dark water and smoke.

“Naval Base Coronado has stood up an Emergency Operations Center in response to the mishap, and assessment of the crash site is ongoing,” the Navy said in a statement.

The aircraft is part of the Electronic Attack Squadron VAQ 135, and the cause of the crash was under investigation. Security boats were on the scene quickly Wednesday along with environmental and safety teams set on minimizing the effects of the crash.

There were no reports of civilian injuries or any damage, Navy officials said.

In October, an E/A-18G Growler crashed in Washington. Both aviators died in that incident, according to the Navy Times.

The U.S. Coast Guard told San Diego news station KGTV that the aviators in Wednesday’s incident were in the water for only a minute before they were able to board a fishing boat. The two were then transferred to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection boat and eventually taken to Hillcrest Medical Center at UC San Diego Health, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

The aircraft is believed to have crashed into the harbor between Point Loma and Naval Air Station North Island, less than three miles from San Diego.

The public should not touch, approach or try to collect any of the debris that may wash ashore, Navy officials said. Found debris should be reported to local authorities or Naval Base Coronado.