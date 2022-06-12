Two killed, two wounded in shooting at Boyle Heights warehouse party

Two people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a warehouse party in Boyle Heights, authorities said.

Paramedics responded to a reported shooting at 12:27 a.m. in the 3300 block of East 14th Street, said Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Paramedics reported from the scene that two people had died, and two others were taken to hospitals, Prange said.

Los Angeles Police Officer Luis Garcia said a call came in at 12:29 a.m. from someone requesting help for a friend who had been shot. Officers responded to the 1400 block of South Lorena Street, near 14th Street, and discovered three males who had been shot. A fourth victim was later discovered, Garcia said.

Garcia didn’t know how many people were killed.

CBS 2 reported that three people were killed and three others wounded in the shooting. The news station also reported that rapper Money Sign Suede was scheduled to play at the warehouse party, which was promoted on social media.

