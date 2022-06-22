Advertisement
California

Shark attack in Pacific Grove seriously injures surfer

A rocky shoreline
A man and child explore the rocky Monterey Bay shoreline in 2016 at Lovers Point State Marine Reserve. A shark attack in the area on Wednesday seriously injured a surfer, police said.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Itzel Luna
A shark attack in Monterey Bay left a surfer with serious injuries Wednesday, authorities said.

The attack occurred at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove, a community south of Monterey.

Pacific Grove police said that a surfer was attacked just before 11 a.m. while in the water near Lovers Point. That beach and other surrounding beaches were closed afterward. The beaches will remain closed for 72 hours as a precaution, police said.

The surfer suffered major injuries to the stomach and leg, City Councilman Joe Amelia told KSBW-TV. The person was taken to a medical center in Salinas, police said.

Sharks don’t often bite humans, experts say, but when they do, it’s usually because they mistake them for their typical prey or because they’re feeling threatened.

As the climate changes and the ocean gets warmer, the sharks are expanding their territory, showing up farther north in greater numbers. The Central Coast has become a favorite spot for sharks.

Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a breaking news intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. Luna is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, where she works as a student activism beat reporter. She previously served as a College Journalism Network fellow for Cal Matters, where she covered higher education reporting for private colleges in California. She’s also worked as a news intern for KTLA. Luna is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

