Man fatally shot in Hollywood; gunman remains at large

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Hollywood on Wednesday night after getting into a dispute with another man near Argyle and Selma avenues.
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect who they say fatally shot a man during an argument in Hollywood on Wednesday evening.

The shooter fired multiple times at the victim during a confrontation that occurred about 7 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizabeth Lomeli. The victim attempted to flee the area in a car, but crashed into a parked vehicle near Argyle and Selma avenues, she said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to authorities. The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts and fled the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz, police told KTLA-TV Channel 5.

The victim was described as 20 to 30 years old. His identity was not released.

The shooting comes less than a week after a shooter killed two people in the same neighborhood. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, of Compton is suspected in connection with the deaths of Nadia Campbell, 35, and Ajani Patridge, 40, authorities said. The LAPD said he remains at large.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

