Advertisement
Share
California

Fire near Hansen Dam prompts evacuation of about 1,000 people from aquatic center

Smoke from the Hansen Dam fire as seen from the 5 Freeway.
(David Carrillo Peñaloza / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A fire near Hansen Dam in Pacoima prompted the evacuation of about 1,000 people from a nearby aquatic center, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The brush fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 12000 block of Montague Street. By 5:30 p.m. the blaze had spread to around 12 acres, with winds in the area up to 10 miles per hour.

The Hansen Dam Aquatic Center, which holds a city pool and recreational lake, was evacuated as the fire continued to spread.

No injuries had been reported as of 5:30 p.m., and crews remained on scene attempting to gain a handle on the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CaliforniaFires
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement