Fire near Hansen Dam prompts evacuation of about 1,000 people from aquatic center

A fire near Hansen Dam in Pacoima prompted the evacuation of about 1,000 people from a nearby aquatic center, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The brush fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 12000 block of Montague Street. By 5:30 p.m. the blaze had spread to around 12 acres, with winds in the area up to 10 miles per hour.

The Hansen Dam Aquatic Center, which holds a city pool and recreational lake, was evacuated as the fire continued to spread.

No injuries had been reported as of 5:30 p.m., and crews remained on scene attempting to gain a handle on the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.