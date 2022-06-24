Advertisement
Share
California

Monterey Bay shark attack survivor to make full recovery, credits ‘good Samaritans’ who rushed to his aid

A swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack this week in Monterey Bay.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Itzel Luna
Share

In a statement from his hospital bed, Steve Bruemmer thanked some good Samaritans for helping to save his life after he was attacked by a shark this week in Monterey Bay.

Bruemmer, 62, said the water was calm and the shore filled with visitors when the attack occurred early Wednesday at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove. This made it possible for people to hear his cries for help.

“Without all those things going right, if it had been a choppy day, then they wouldn’t have heard me on the Monterey Rec Trail. So yeah, I’m lucky,” Bruemmer said in a statement sent to local TV stations based in Salinas. “Without all those things going right, I could have bled out.”

Pacific Grove police responded to reports of a shark attack just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Breummer was assisted by two nearby paddleboarders, who happened to be a nurse and a policeman, according to his statement. A surfer teaching a safety class nearby reacted swiftly and brought over an extra board.

MONTEREY, CA -- TUESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2016: A man and child explore the rocky Monterey Bay shoreline on a summer day at Lovers Point State Marine Reserve. Steve Lopez takes a California coastal tour marking the 40th anniversary of the Coastal Act in California, CA, on Aug. 2, 2016. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Shark attack in Pacific Grove seriously injures swimmer

The attack occurred at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove. The swimmer suffered major injuries to the stomach and leg, according to a news report.

Advertisement

“Those three got me onto the extra board, and they had me hold the surfer’s ankle while he paddled like crazy to get me to the beach,” Breummer said. “They, along with several bystanders, including a doctor and a nurse who were on the beach for the day, helped put tourniquets on me and get me to the ambulance.”

The shark came within a millimeter of severing a major artery, according to Bruemmer’s doctor, Nicholas Rottler, a trauma surgeon at Natividad Medical Center who spoke with KSBW.

“The injuries that he had were easy for us to fix, but if they’d been much deeper, if it severed a major artery, he could’ve bled out in the water before anyone could get him to shore. So it could’ve been much, much worse,” Rottler told KSBW.

Underwater photographer Fiona Ayerst captures a picture of a bull shark off the coast of Mozambique. Bull sharks are among the "big three" that researchers consider most deadly because they are commonly found in populated areas where humans enter the water and because they are large species whose teeth are designed to shred, not hold.

World & Nation

Fatal shark attacks: How rare they are and how to stay safe

Bruemmer remembers being afraid that he would bleed out as he was lying in an ambulance, being transported to Natividad Medical Center.

“I was lying in the ambulance, and I thought, ‘my lungs are good. I can breathe.’ So I didn’t know if I was going to bleed to death, but my lungs were good,” Bruemmer said. “And it seemed really lucky that the shark got me in a spot that seemed survivable. I was in the ambulance, thinking I don’t know if I was going to survive, but at least I could breathe.”

Breummer did not break any bones or suffer any major organ damage, ABC7 reported. He is currently listed in fair condition at Natividad Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

Lovers Point beach, along with Sea Palm turnout, will stay closed until Saturday, a full 72 hours after the attack, according to police.

California
Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a breaking news intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. Luna is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, where she works as a student activism beat reporter. She previously served as a College Journalism Network fellow for Cal Matters, where she covered higher education reporting for private colleges in California. She’s also worked as a news intern for KTLA. Luna is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement