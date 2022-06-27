Advertisement
At least 20 injured when an LADOT bus and big rig crash near LAX

Almost two dozen people were injured Monday in a crash involving a Los Angeles commuter bus and a parked big rig in the El Segundo area.
(KTLA)
By Itzel Luna
Twenty people were injured, with seven being transported to the hospital, following a bus collision with a tractor-trailer in El Segundo Monday morning, according to authorities.

The crash involving a Los Angeles Department of Transportation bus took place near the Los Angeles International Airport on the eastbound lanes of Imperial Highway and Douglas Street.

Three patients, including the driver of the rig, are in critical condition, according to El Segundo Fire Chief Deena Lee. Two patients sustained moderate injuries while another two patients had minor injuries, Lee said. She added that these patients are currently being treated at the hospital.

In addition to the seven patients, 13 other people riding on the L.A. city commuter bus sustained minor injuries but did not want to be transported to the hospital, according to Lee.

According to reports, at about 8:23 a.m., a big rig was offloading a scissor lift when a Los Angeles Department of Transportation bus crashed into the rig. The bus was flipped on its side.

The crash investigation is still underway and is being conducted by the El Segundo Police Department, Lee said. The El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach and Los Angeles fire departments responded to the incident, according to Lee.

All eastbound lanes on Imperial Highway are closed and will remain shut down for several hours, Lee said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a breaking news intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. Luna is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, where she works as a student activism beat reporter. She previously served as a College Journalism Network fellow for Cal Matters, where she covered higher education reporting for private colleges in California. She’s also worked as a news intern for KTLA. Luna is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

