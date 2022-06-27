Pedestrian killed after being struck by 3 hit-and-run drivers in Fullerton

A pedestrian was struck by three hit-and-run drivers and pronounced dead Monday morning in Fullerton, authorities said.

The Fullerton Police Department was first notified of the fatal crash at around 1:30 a.m. The incident occurred at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Southgate Avenue.

Police said they arrived on the scene and found a pedestrian lying on the street with his belongings. He had serious, life-threatening injuries. The 38-year-old victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said the man was pushing a shopping cart through the crosswalk on the northern part of the intersection, westbound across Harbor Boulevard, against a red light. Reports indicate the victim was first struck by a white Dodge Charger, which was passing the intersection and traveling on a green light south on Harbor Boulevard. The driver did not stop.

Seconds later, a black Jeep Wrangler, also traveling south, struck the man and also did not stop, police said.

About two minutes later, the third car, a white, two-door Honda Civic traveling in the same direction, hit the pedestrian a third time and also failed to stop, according to police.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Police have also not provided any suspect information.

Harbor Boulevard will be closed in both directions between Orangethorpe and Knepp avenues for several hours due to the investigation, according to a news release.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact Fullerton Police Accident Investigator J. Feaster at (714) 738-6812. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.