Advertisement
Share
California

LAPD officer shoots, kills dog attacking woman in Sylmar

A map of the northern San Fernando Valley shows where a woman was mauled by dogs in Sylmar
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A Los Angeles police officer shot and killed one of two dogs that were reportedly mauling a woman Monday in Sylmar, officials said.

Around 1:30 p.m., police received reports of a pedestrian being attacked by two dogs near a home in the 15900 block of Joseph Court.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials found a 49-year-old woman being attacked by two large mastiffs, police said.

A screengrab of CNN footage on Jan. 6

California

San Diego County man sentenced to 30 days in prison for Capitol breach

Philip Weisbecker pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for entering and “parading” around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Two LAPD officers arrived, and one officer fired two shots, striking and killing one of the dogs and causing the other to run off.

Advertisement

The victim was taken to a hospital with puncture wounds and lacerations. She underwent surgery and is expected to survive, police officials said.

The second mastiff involved in the attack was taken from its home by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

The shooting is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement