Advertisement
Share
California

LAPD officer arrested, charged with forgery as part of workers’ comp scheme

An LAPD cruiser
Crystal Lara, a 12–year LAPD veteran, was arrested and charged with forgery following an internal investigation into fraudulent doctors’ notes, the department said.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Share

A Los Angeles police officer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of forgery in connection with a scheme to obtain medical benefits under workers’ compensation, authorities said.

Crystal Lara, a 12–year LAPD veteran, was arrested in Los Angeles following an internal investigation, the department said.

Lara was taken into custody by the Internal Affairs Division after an investigation that focused on the alleged alteration of doctors’ notes she submitted in August 2020 for medical benefits. An arrest warrant was issued after the L.A. County district attorney’s office filed a charge of forgery against Lara.

Lara was booked and released after posting $20,000 bail. Following her arrest, she was relieved of her police powers.

The LAPD Internal Affairs Division regularly investigates fraud and abuse of benefits allegations connected with workers’ compensation claims.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement