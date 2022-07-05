Police arrest man after roommate found shot dead at Irvine apartment

After a standoff with authorities early Monday, a man was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his roommate at the apartment they shared in Irvine.

Police received a 911 text around 2:19 a.m. from a man who said he had heard two of his roommates arguing followed by gunshots, the Irvine Police Department said in a social media post.

Police entered the residence and said they found one man dead from gunshot wounds and the suspect, David Bohr, 39, at the top of the stairs with a gun pointed to his head. Officers began talking to Bohr, who refused to surrender, police said.

The Irvine Police Department’s SWAT and crisis negotiations teams arrived to assist in the standoff. Crisis negotiators encouraged Bohr to peacefully surrender as the SWAT team and members of the Orange County Fire Authority rescued two other roommates from the building, police said.

One of the other roommates was able to climb out of a second-story balcony and onto the roof of the building, where SWAT team members were standing, drone video captured by the police shows.

Bohr was taken into custody at 5:09 a.m. and taken to the Orange County Jail in Santa Ana, according to authorities.

The shooting took place at an apartment in the Irvine Groves residential community off Walnut Avenue. Four men who were roommates lived there, including a man who initially contacted police and continued to text updates to authorities while he was locked in his room.

Police have withheld the victim’s identity pending the notification of his next of kin. Police said they are still investigating the events leading up to the death.