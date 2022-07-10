Three killed, two injured in early morning shooting in Downey

Three men were killed and two others were injured in a shooting early Sunday in Downey, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at 12:45 a.m. in the 8100 block of Leeds Street, police said. Four men and one woman were shot.

Three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The two injured people were transported to a hospital, authorities said. There was no immediate information on their condition.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there are no outstanding suspects, said Sgt. Tim Lau. There was no information available on who initiated the shooting or what prompted it.

Police are directing those with information to contact Cpl. Bryan Chaidez at (562) 904-2391 and Lt. Dwayne Cooper at (562) 904-2370.