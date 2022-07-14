TV producer Eric Weinberg arrested, accused of sexual assault on multiple women

The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday arrested Hollywood producer Eric Weinberg, alleging assaults on women stretching over seven years.

Weinberg, best known as co-executive producer of the TV show “Scrubs,” was taken into custody about noon at his Los Feliz home and booked into jail for “several sexual assaults including rape,” police said.

The crimes stretched from 2012 to 2019, in which he targeted several women whom he lured to his Edgemont Street home under the guise of photo shoots, police said.

Detectives said in a new release that Weinberg “appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places. Weinberg would approach the women who were in their 20-30s under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them. Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot.”

Detectives believe there may be additional, unidentified victims that could date to the early 1990s and are looking to speak with them.

Representatives for Weinberg could not be reached for comment. He was being held on $3.225-million bail. Weinberg worked as executive producer on 92 episodes of “Scrubs” from 2001 to 2007 and wrote some of them. He also served as a producer on “Veronica’s Closet,” “Californication” and “Anger Management.”

Investigators have not yet formally presented their investigation to the district attorney’s office for review, but that is expected in the next 48 hours.

The LAPD is asking victims or anyone with information to contact detectives at (323) 561-3272 or by email at 39284@lapd.online