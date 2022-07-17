Advertisement
California

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy shot in Rancho Cucamonga

By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was shot early Sunday morning in Rancho Cucamonga, the sheriff’s department said.

The shooting occurred after the deputy responded to a call for service about 12 a.m. on Sycamore Court, the department said. The deputy was taken to a hospital.

The person who allegedly shot the deputy was taken into custody, the department said. The suspect was not injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

