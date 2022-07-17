San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy shot in Rancho Cucamonga
A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was shot early Sunday morning in Rancho Cucamonga, the sheriff’s department said.
The shooting occurred after the deputy responded to a call for service about 12 a.m. on Sycamore Court, the department said. The deputy was taken to a hospital.
The person who allegedly shot the deputy was taken into custody, the department said. The suspect was not injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
