Bomb threat forces evacuation of healthcare and nursing school in San Jose

A map of the San Francisco Bay Area shows the location of Unitek College in south San Jose
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of Unitek College in San Jose on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The call came in at 2:55 p.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.

“Units are currently at the … campus in the 6800 block of Santa Teresa Blvd. responding to a bomb threat,” police said. “The school is being evacuated and officers will be conducting a sweep of the campus.”

Unitek is a private college that offers degrees in nursing and other healthcare fields.

Police and campus representatives could not immediately be reached for further information, including whether any device has been found at the college.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

