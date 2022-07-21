Advertisement
California

Multiple suspects sought after 4 people are shot in downtown L.A.

Aerial view of police cruisers and firetrucks on a downtown L.A. street
Police are looking for four or five suspects after four people were shot in downtown Los Angeles at 7th and Spring streets on Thursday night.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Authorities are searching for suspects believed to have shot four people in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Police received a radio call at 9:35 p.m. reporting an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of 7th and Spring streets, said Officer Annie Hernandez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Officers found three victims, two men and one woman, when they arrived, Hernandez said. They later found a fourth victim, a man.

Hernandez said all four victims were shot and were in stable condition.

The suspects, believed to be four or five men, ran from the scene in an unknown direction, Hernandez said.

The officer did not have further information about the shooting, what prompted it or descriptions of the suspects.

A Los Angeles Fire Department representative could not be reached for information about medical transports.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

