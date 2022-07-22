Advertisement
Share
California

Pilot hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing near small San Jose airport

A map of the southern San Francisco Bay Area shows the location of Reid-Hillview Airport in east San Jose
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

The pilot of a single-engine airplane was hospitalized following a crash Friday night in San Jose, according to authorities.

Units responded to a call at 7:12 p.m. in the area of Ocala Avenue and Karl Street near Reid-Hillview Airport, a general aviation facility owned by Santa Clara County, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The pilot, described as an adult male, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The Piper PA-32 crashed while departing from the airport, according to Lynn Lunsford, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.

Huntington Beach, California July 22, 2022-Officials inspect the damage from a plane that crashed into the water in Huntington Beach Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

Small plane crashes into the water off Huntington Beach

A small plane towing an advertising banner crashes into the ocean just off Huntington Beach.

Power lines were downed on the 2100 block of Evelyn Avenue, police said: “Officers are contacting residents in the affected area. Please avoid the area as crews respond to secure the downed power lines.”

Advertisement

Crews from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. were on the scene. No damage to properties has been reported, police said.

Roads in the area will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, police said. Investigators with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are responding.

Representatives from the San Jose Fire Department and NTSB could not immediately be reached for comment.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement