Advertisement
California

Plane crashes upside in Sherman Oaks. Passengers exit unharmed

A small airplane with firefighters around it.
A small airplane with two people aboard crashed Thursday morning near Van Nuys Airport, but neither occupant was seriously hurt.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

A small plane crash-landed in Sherman Oaks on Thursday morning, landing upside-down in a dirt area, authorities said.

The pilot and passenger of the Cessna aircraft, owned by First Take Aviation LLC, were able to exit safely after the crash before firefighters arrived. They both declined being taken to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The flight of the single-engine four-seat plane lasted a mere five minutes and eight miles, according to data from Flight Aware.

Advertisement

The plane had flown safely on Wednesday and Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement