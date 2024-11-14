Plane crashes upside in Sherman Oaks. Passengers exit unharmed
A small plane crash-landed in Sherman Oaks on Thursday morning, landing upside-down in a dirt area, authorities said.
The pilot and passenger of the Cessna aircraft, owned by First Take Aviation LLC, were able to exit safely after the crash before firefighters arrived. They both declined being taken to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The flight of the single-engine four-seat plane lasted a mere five minutes and eight miles, according to data from Flight Aware.
The plane had flown safely on Wednesday and Tuesday.
The National Transportation Safety Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
