Shasta Lake at 38% capacity heading into the hottest months of the year

Shasta Lake, one of the state’s largest reservoirs, is currently at 38% capacity, a startling number heading into the hottest months of the year.

Part of the State Water Project, a roughly 700-mile lifeline that pumps and ferries water all the way to Southern California, the reservoir is the driest it has been at this time of year since record-keeping first began in 1976.

California relies on storms and snowpack in the Sierra Nevada to fill its reservoirs. The state received a hopeful sign of a wet winter in late December when more than 17 feet of snow fell in the Sierra Nevada. But the winter storms abruptly ceased, ushering in the driest January, February and March ever recorded. The snowpack — a critical “bank” of water for the state going into the summer — has melted much faster than expected because of warmer-than-average temperatures.

A houseboat is framed by deep bathtub rings from years-long drought at Shasta Lake in California. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The Pit River Bridge spans Shasta Lake, now at only 38% capacity. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Shasta Lake at dusk. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Boats glide through the water at Shasta Lake, where more and more shoreline is exposed. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A powerboat glides through the depleted waters of Shasta Lake. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

People enjoy the shores of Shasta Lake. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A boat glides through the water at Shasta Lake. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Traffic on Interstate 5 passes over Shasta Lake via the Pit River Bridge. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Years-long drought has dropped the water level at Shasta Lake to 38% capacity. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)