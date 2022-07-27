Knott’s Berry Farm extends ‘well-received’ chaperone policy to include Sundays

Knott’s Berry Farm has decided to extend its “well-received” chaperone policy to include Sundays, park officials announced Tuesday.

The chaperone policy, which went into effect Friday after a string of fights among teenagers at the park, previously only included Fridays and Saturdays. Officials said the change will be enforced until further notice and the park “may add other days of the week as necessary.”

Under the new policy, all visitors 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 and has a valid ID. Minors without a chaperone will not be permitted to enter the theme park in Buena Park.

One chaperone may accompany no more than four minors per day, according to the park.

“Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain with their party at all times during their visit to the park, and be available by phone throughout their stay,” the park’s code of conduct said. “Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.”

The policy went into effect days after fights broke out among teenagers on July 16, forcing the park to close three hours early. The fights sent park visitors into a panic and two people were taken to a hospital.

“We are committed to keeping Knott’s Berry Farm a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of homegrown experiences and immersive entertainment,” park officials said in a statement.

The policy will also apply to season pass holders of both Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark.

The park’s code of conduct already prohibited “fighting or physical aggression of any kind” and “acts or behavior that park management determines is a safety concern or that interrupts park operations or guests’ experience.” The park also prohibits any unruly behavior or weapons of any kind.