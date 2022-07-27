Advertisement
California

Knott’s Berry Farm extends ‘well-received’ chaperone policy to include Sundays

Patrons stroll through the Old West Ghost Town at Knott's Berry Farm
Patrons stroll through the Old West Ghost Town at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park. The theme park has decided to extend its chaperone policy to include Sundays.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Itzel Luna
Knott’s Berry Farm has decided to extend its “well-received” chaperone policy to include Sundays, park officials announced Tuesday.

The chaperone policy, which went into effect Friday after a string of fights among teenagers at the park, previously only included Fridays and Saturdays. Officials said the change will be enforced until further notice and the park “may add other days of the week as necessary.”

Under the new policy, all visitors 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 and has a valid ID. Minors without a chaperone will not be permitted to enter the theme park in Buena Park.

One chaperone may accompany no more than four minors per day, according to the park.

“Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain with their party at all times during their visit to the park, and be available by phone throughout their stay,” the park’s code of conduct said. “Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.”

Knott's Berry Farm closed Saturday night as the Buena Park Police Department responded to "multiple fights" at the park. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Knott's Berry Farm is now closed, Saturday, July 16," the park added on Twitter. In a statement, the park blamed altercations between teens.

California

Knott’s Berry Farm stepping up security after multiple fights force park to close early

Some of the fighting was captured on video and posted on social media as teenagers threw punches on a street outside the Buena Park venue

The policy went into effect days after fights broke out among teenagers on July 16, forcing the park to close three hours early. The fights sent park visitors into a panic and two people were taken to a hospital.

“We are committed to keeping Knott’s Berry Farm a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of homegrown experiences and immersive entertainment,” park officials said in a statement.

The policy will also apply to season pass holders of both Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark.

The park’s code of conduct already prohibited “fighting or physical aggression of any kind” and “acts or behavior that park management determines is a safety concern or that interrupts park operations or guests’ experience.” The park also prohibits any unruly behavior or weapons of any kind.

Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a breaking news intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. Luna is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, where she works as a student activism beat reporter. She previously served as a College Journalism Network fellow for Cal Matters, where she covered higher education reporting for private colleges in California. She’s also worked as a news intern for KTLA. Luna is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

