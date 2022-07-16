Multiple fights at Knott’s Berry Farm force park to close early

Multiple fights broke out Saturday night at Knott’s Berry Farm, forcing the park to close several hours early.

Buena Park police said numerous calls to 911 reported possible gunfire, but officers at the scene determined no shots were fired.

Police asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.

“The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm’s guests and associates is always our top priority,” the park said in a statement. “On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park three hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott’s Berry Farm.”

Rumors of a shooting prompted scared patrons to hide, according to social media posts.

“There was a fight while everyone was crowded to get out,” wrote one parkgoer on Facebook. “Suddenly everyone was screaming and then running. We were let out through the staff only area.”