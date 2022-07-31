Terminal 3 at LAX is evacuated due to suspicious package
Los Angeles International Airport’s Terminal 3 was evacuated late Sunday night due to a suspicious item, police said.
The package was discovered around 10 p.m., airport police said. Travelers were still being evacuated from the terminal at 11 p.m.
” ... traffic on the upper/departures level will be impacted during the investigation. Consider using the lower level during this time if dropping off or picking up,” LAX tweeted.
The airlines located at Terminal 3 are Delta, WestJet, Aeromexico and Aerolitora.
Police and airport officials had no further details.
