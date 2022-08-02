Advertisement
California

Two people killed in South L.A. by driver fleeing police, LAPD says

A sedan with damaged front end and windshield next to a damaged street encampment
Video from the scene of a crash that left a man and a woman dead in South Los Angeles on Tuesday showed the crashed sedan next to what appeared to be a street encampment.
(OnScene.TV)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A driver who was reportedly fleeing from police crashed into a man and a woman, killing them, in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a report of domestic violence in the 4800 block of Figueroa Street, said Tony Im, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. They found no evidence of domestic violence and left, but were called back to the same location around 12:40 p.m.

The suspect, described only as a male, fled in his vehicle, Im said, adding that officers canvassed the area but did not chase the driver.

Police found the suspect’s vehicle, which had crashed into a man and a woman at West 52nd Place and South Flower Street, Im said.

The suspect was hospitalized and his condition was not known Tuesday night, Im said. Both victims were pronounced dead on scene.

Video of the crash site showed a sedan with severe damage to its front end and windshield, sitting next to what appeared to be a street encampment with a wrecked canopy, and two bodies under white sheets nearby.

Im was not able to provide information on the victims’ housing status.

Further information, including the suspect’s and victims’ names, expected charges and whether impairment was a factor in the crash, was not available Tuesday.

OnScene.TV contributed to this report.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

