2 people killed by driver fleeing police in South L.A. were unhoused

A sedan with damaged front end and windshield next to a damaged street encampment
Video from the scene of a crash that left a man and a woman dead in South Los Angeles on Tuesday shows the crashed sedan next to what appears to be a street encampment.
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A man and a woman who were killed when a driver fleeing from Los Angeles police crashed into an apparent street encampment Tuesday were unhoused, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner on Wednesday identified the victims as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43.

Records listed Leal and Davis as homeless, said Sarah Ardalani, a department spokesperson.

Before the crash, officers had responded around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of domestic violence in the 4800 block of Figueroa Street, said Tony Im, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. They found no evidence of domestic violence and left but were called back to the same location around 12:40 p.m.

The suspect, described only as a male, fled in his vehicle, said Im, who added that officers canvassed the area but did not chase the driver.

Police found the suspect’s vehicle, which had crashed into the victims at West 52nd Place and South Flower Street, he said.

Video of the crash site from OnScene.TV showed a sedan with severe damage to its front end and windshield, sitting next to what appeared to be a street encampment with a wrecked canopy, and two bodies under white sheets nearby.

As of Wednesday, the suspect remained hospitalized, Im said. His name was not available for release, and information on what charges he might be booked under was not available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

