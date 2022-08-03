Advertisement
California

81-year-old woman found dead after fire in Woodland Hills home, LAPD says

Emergency responders arrived at a Woodland Hills home Tuesday evening after the body of an 81-year-old woman was found by a family member.
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
An 81-year-old woman was set on fire and died in her Woodland Hills home Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A family member went to check on the unidentified woman in the 208000 block of Martha Street north of Burbank Boulevard on Tuesday and found the woman on the floor in her bedroom. The family member saw evidence of a fire and called 911, Officer Annie Hernandez said.

Officers from the Topanga Division arrived at the home at 7:40 p.m. and found an unconscious woman partly underneath her bed. Her body was semi-charred and the home was ransacked, police said. There were signs of forced entry into the home, but police do not have a description of a suspect.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for any additional information.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

