81-year-old woman found dead after fire in Woodland Hills home, LAPD says

An 81-year-old woman was set on fire and died in her Woodland Hills home Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A family member went to check on the unidentified woman in the 208000 block of Martha Street north of Burbank Boulevard on Tuesday and found the woman on the floor in her bedroom. The family member saw evidence of a fire and called 911, Officer Annie Hernandez said.

Officers from the Topanga Division arrived at the home at 7:40 p.m. and found an unconscious woman partly underneath her bed. Her body was semi-charred and the home was ransacked, police said. There were signs of forced entry into the home, but police do not have a description of a suspect.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for any additional information.