California

Firefighters stop Marmot fire from advancing on Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks

Smoke from the Marmot fire fills the sky as seen from the Blue Ridge mountain southeast of Three Rivers.
(AlertWildfire.org)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
A wildfire south of Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks has burned through 127 acres, but fire officials said they’ve stopped the fire’s movement for now.

The Marmot fire was sparked Tuesday afternoon southeast of Three Rivers, a small community in Tulare County that’s near the national parks. The fire threatened homes, but officials have issued only evacuation warnings to residents in the area.

The fire was burning near South Fork Drive and Cinnamon Canyon Road.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings for the area, including along Cinnamon Canyon Drive into the parks, telling residents to be ready to evacuate. By Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office had lifted the warning, but the area at South Fork Drive and Mountain Road 319 remained closed.

On Wednesday morning, officials from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire was 15% contained. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

