Los Angeles bank executive among three killed in lightning strike near White House

A 29-year-old Los Angeles bank executive was one of three people killed when lightning struck Lafayette Park on Thursday night in Washington, D.C., across the street from the White House.

Brooks Lambertson, a vice president for City National Bank, was in the nation’s capital on business when he was struck by lightning. A Wisconsin couple celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary were also killed.

Lambertson managed sponsorships for the bank for the last three years and previously worked in marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a statement from the bank.

He attended high school in Folsom in Northern California before graduating from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he majored in recreation, parks and tourism administration, with a concentration in sports management.

“Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” the bank’s statement said. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country.”

Representatives of the Secret Service and the U.S. Park Police witnessed the lightning strike about 7 p.m. in the park, which is just across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.

They administered first aid before the victims were rushed to a hospital. The White House issued a statement of condolences to the victims’ families.

The Wisconsin couple — James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75 — had five children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, according to their niece.

Donna Mueller was a retired teacher and her husband a retired contractor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.