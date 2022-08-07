Smoke billowing from Long Beach power plant isn’t a hazard, authorities say

Dark smoke that could be seen billowing from a power plant tower in east Long Beach on Sunday night was part of regular maintenance by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, according to authorities.

The plume was caused by the DWP “burning off product” at its Haynes Generating Station at 6801 2nd St., said Brian Fisk, spokesman for the Long Beach Fire Department.

“There’s no hazard and it’s been cleared away,” Fisk said at 6 p.m.