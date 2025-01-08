Hazardous wildfire smoke is making L.A. air hard to breathe

Billowing wildfire smoke rolled over large swathes of Los Angeles County on Jan. 8, prompting school closures and triggering air quality advisories across the region.

From Altadena to Santa Monica, the outbreak of three fast-spreading wildfires have scorched more than 25,000 acres within two days, releasing towering plumes of smoke and soot. The powerful winds that fanned the flames also propelled dark clouds of unhealthy pollution as far south as San Pedro, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Some of the worst air quality was measured downwind of the Eaton fire, which razed much of Altadena and left downtown Los Angeles and Boyle Heights under a pall of hazardous air. An air monitor on North Main Street in Chinatown recorded the highest hourly level of fine particulate pollution in the region on Jan. 8, at 483.7 micrograms per cubic meter. The federal limit for daily average concentrations is 35.

When inhaled, fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, can travel deep into the lungs and even into the bloodstream. Unhealthy levels of exposure to this microscopic debris can damage airways and arteries, potentially triggering heart attacks and strokes.

“Those small particles can get really deep down into your lungs and cause a wide variety of health impacts,” said Scott Epstein, air quality assessment manager for the South Coast air district. “Children, older adults, pregnant women, people that have preexisting heart or lung issues are really susceptible to the health impacts of smoke and really need to be extra careful. Smoke can impact everyone, but those sensitive groups are particularly impacted.”

Much of the smoke comes from fire-ravaged buildings and cars, both of which are known to release toxic chemicals when burned, according to experts.

Dino Tashjian, a 64-year-old mechanic and Altadena business owner, said the air was wreaking havoc with his already tender health.

“Don’t breathe this air,” Tashjian said. “It’s not good at all. I’m having shortness of breath already. And with this weather, it’s bad. Very bad.”

Tashjian had just left his sister’s house, which had been badly damaged by the Eaton fire, and was looking on as flames encircled his 40-year-old auto repair business on Altadena’s Lake Avenue.

And his anxiety was compounded because he had not found a moment to eat or take a break. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, he said, would not allow him through a roadblock, which was set up less than 100 yards from his business.

“I’m nervous, you know,” he said. “Just breathing is a weird feeling.”

Public officials warned residents on Jan. 8 to stay indoors to limit their exposure to harmful levels of wildfire smoke. Pasadena Unified School District canceled classes for the remainder of the week. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Unified School District called off Wednesday classes for about 100 schools — 10% of the district’s buildings — due to the poor air quality.

“After a great deal of consultation overnight with experts, looking at the data and considering the fact that air quality conditions deteriorated significantly overnight, we have made the decision to shut down a number of schools, particularly in the eastern part of our school system,” said Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District.

The wildfire smoke has also limited visibility on the roads in some parts of the city, prompting public officials to urge drivers to stay home.

“If you can stay off the roads, please do so,” said Marqueece Harris-Dawson, president of the Los Angeles City Council. “I live in South L.A., a long way away from the fires, and visibility is less than one block because of the smoke.”

Although the active wildfires have had a pronounced effect on the region, air district officials said the air quality was on par with recent wildfires and Fourth of July fireworks. In September, a trio of fires — Bridge, Line and Airport — collectively scorched more than 120,000 acres in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Orange County. The conflagrations enveloped many more Californians in smoke and soot, producing a trail of pollution impacting communities as far away as Colorado.

The good news today is that the high-powered winds that in part led to the recent fires are now clearing air out and sending it toward the ocean, preventing pollution from lingering.

However, the winds are also kicking up unhealthy levels of soot and ash from those burn scars, including parts of Orange County near the Airport Fire.

Air quality experts urged residents to avoid physical activity outdoors; keep windows closed; and run air purifiers and air conditioners that could filter out pollution.

Complicating matters, tens of thousands of people have lost power due to the winds — in some cases bringing gusts over 100 mph — knocking out key energy infrastructure.

Meteorologists anticipate strong Santa Ana winds to persist for another week, elevating the risk of more wildfires and the rapid growth of active blazes. So far, there is no rainfall in the forecast that could clear the smoke and reduce fire risk.

“We’re looking at a fairly lengthy duration of dry Santa Ana winds,” said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Oxnard.

With the dire weather forecast and no sign of relief, Southern California residents are coming to grips with the fact that conditions may get worse before they improve.