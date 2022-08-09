Triple-digit heat, increased humidity expected to hit Los Angeles County this weekend

Temperatures are on the rise in Los Angeles County with triple-digit heat forecast in some areas this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“The odds are favoring above-normal temperatures for up to two weeks,” said Robbie Munroe, a weather service meteorologist. “So we might not see a whole lot of relief any time soon.”

This weekend, the Orange and Ventura county areas will have temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s, according to weather service meteorologist Eric Boldt. He expects the Anaheim and Riverside County areas to see temperatures around the low 90s, with the hottest conditions predicted in the San Bernardino Mountains, above 100 degrees.

According to Munroe, the heat will be more noticeable for those who live farther inland. He predicts the valleys, mountains and deserts will see the brunt of the heat at least through this weekend while the coastal areas will remain a bit cooler.

“The warmest temperatures will likely be over in the Antelope Valley,” Munroe said. “Getting into the 103- to 105-degree range, which is potentially the peak of the heat.”

The forecast is typical for this time of year and the weather service has not yet issued an excessive heat warning. But they still urge those in L.A. County to stay “weather aware.”

They say residents can expect to feel a slight difference in heat as early as Wednesday when the UV Index will be 11, meaning the risk of sunburn and sun damage is extreme. Those planning to spend extended periods of time outdoors should prepare and keep an eye on the forecast.

“If you can, avoid being outside during the peak heating hours of the day, like late morning through the afternoon,” Munroe said. “If you have to work or play outside, try to find shade, hydrate and take breaks.”

The weather service also expects to see monsoon moisture transported to L.A. County, which will mean increased humidity, making it seem even warmer than it is. However, the moisture can also put a lid on the high temperatures and lessen the threat of wildfires.

“Obviously we need some rainfall,” Munroe said. “If we’re talking weeks upon weeks of well above normal temperatures, that will have a large impact on the drought. It’ll be really important to see how we do this upcoming wet season.”